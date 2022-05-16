FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two crashes involving children took place in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday evening.

According to a release, around 7:15 p.m., the Fond du Lac Police Department alongside Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Forest Avenue and Warner Street for a 6-year-old being hit by a vehicle.

Initial information leads officers to believe the child was riding a bicycle heading west on the sidewalk when they crossed the road into traffic, where they then were struck by the vehicle being operated by a 32-year-old from Fond du Lac.

The child was immediately taken to SSM Health Saint Agnes where they then were airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also reported a secondary accident around 7:45 p.m., where a van struck a tree that left the driver injured with a baby in the vehicle.

Initial information given to officers suggests a 41-year-old Fond du Lac resident was traveling south on Peters Avenue when they suddenly crossed the northbound lanes of traffic and struck a tree.

Two more vehicles traveling north were also involved in the crash. The driver that struck the tree was transported to SSM Health Saint Agnes for minor injuries. The child in the vehicle was uninjured as a result of the crash.

No other details were released for either incident and both are still open for investigation.

Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.