Fond du Lac child hit while riding her bike, in critical condition

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A child is in critical condition after a North Fond du Lac man hit her while she was crossing the street on her bike.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says, on June 7 around 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Johnson Street and Armory Street for a reported incident of a vehicle hitting a child on a bike. The victim was an 8-year-old girl from Fond du Lac.

The child was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in critical condition. She was then later flown to Children’s Hospital via helicopter.

Authorities say that a 50-year-old North Fond du Lac man hit the child as she was trying to cross East Johnson Street on her bike.

The incident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.