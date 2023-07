FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A child in Fond du Lac was taken to a hospital Saturday night after falling into a fire.

The Fond du Lac Fire Rescue tells Local Five that the child fell into a fire on Vermont Street at around 10 p.m.

The child was burned and had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Madison.

No other details are available at this time and officials say the incident is under investigation

Local Five will update this story if more information is released.