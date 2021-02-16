Fond du Lac City Manager talks referendum proposal, St. Patrick’s Day Parade in latest Community Update

(WFRV) – Fond du Lac City Manager Joseph Moore joined Local 5 to discuss upcoming events for the latest Community Update.

The Fond du Lac St. Patrick’s Day Parade was the first event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade is scheduled for Mar. 13 which is three weeks from this Saturday, Feb. 20.

“Community events like that are a sign that we are moving back towards what we used to think as being normal. Of course, we have learned a lot in the last year and we will keep that all in mind too as the parade commences three weeks from Saturday,” says Moore.

Spring primaries are today, Feb. 16, and polls are open for 13 hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moore says the previous experience with operating an election during a pandemic has prepared them to handle all potential voters safely and effectively.

A referendum on the Apr. 6 spring ballot is planned to add six more police officers and six paramedics. Moore says that six new police officers will add two new patrols in the area.

“It is important that we keep up with the growth in Fond du Lac, especially public safety,” says Moore.

The referendum will increase the mill rate for property taxes, which would add 43 cents for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. An example is if a property is assessed at $100,000, $43 would be added to the yearly property tax.

That increase in property taxes will help cover the costs of the additional officers and paramedics for Fond du Lac.