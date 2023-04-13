DUNDEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Fond du Lac County arrested a man who was in possession of multiple firearms and was allegedly threatening to ’cause damage’ to downtown Dundee.

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies were sent to the Dins Garage and Mini Mart for reports of an intoxicated man around 2:35 p.m. on April 12.

When deputies responded to the scene, a 52-year-old man from Campbellsport was located in the residence attached to the gas station.

Deputies say that before the arrival of law enforcement, the man was allegedly removing guns from the residence and loading them into his pickup truck.

The man, who was currently out on bail for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct, was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say the 52-year-old was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail for the following charges:

Terrorist Threats

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

OWI 2nd

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Disorderly Conduct

Armed with a Firearm while Intoxicated

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Agencies assisting at the scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Campbellsport Police Department, and Campbellsport Ambulance.

No additional information was provided.