Fond du Lac Co. barn total loss following fire

ALTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac County barn is a total loss following a Monday afternoon fire.

The Sheriff’s Office and Alto Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on HWY 49 shortly after 1:20 p.m. for a fully engulfed barn fire.

Upon arrival crews found the fire had spread to the barn from a nearby brush pile that had been smoldering.

While the barn is a total loss, no animals or firefighters were injured during the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says the property is owned by Allen Ehlts of Waupun.

