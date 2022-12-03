FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 deputy patrolling I-41 in Fond du Lac County found over 900 MDMA pills, meth, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday that resulted in three arrests.

In a Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say that the vehicle was stopped around 6:50 p.m. on December 1 for a traffic violation on I-41 north near CTH N.

Deputies say that indicators of drug use and possession were detected during the traffic stop, leading to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, deputies reportedly located over 900 MDMA, or ecstasy, pills with an estimated street value of over $27,000. Illegally possessed prescription medications, various items of paraphernalia, and smaller quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana were also found in the vehicle.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies state that the vehicle was seized and the three occupants of the vehicle, two men and one woman, were taken into custody and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The three suspects, all from the Fox Valley area, are being held on numerous drug-related charges. The woman is also being held on a probation hold, as she is currently on active probation for multiple drug-related convictions, deputies say.

Due to this incident being an ongoing investigation, no other information was released.