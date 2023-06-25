MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – After the farm that was originally set to host breakfast in the farm in Fond du Lac County caught fire on Monday, a new farm had to step up last minute to take on the event.

Forest Ridge Holsteins in Eden was set to host until a barn caught fire, forcing Envision Greater Fond du Lac to find a new location in just six days. 3D Dairy in Malone offered to host, and Agriculture Programs Director Amy Ries says she is grateful that her team and the more than 200 volunteers were able to make the event happen.

“I think this whole experience this year has showcased the strength and resilience of agriculture in Wisconsin. A lot of people don’t understand the different challenges farms face day to day, and when something like that devastating or disastrous happens, a sense of community comes in and we get the job done,” Ries says.

In addition to the program’s main fundraiser, the event had buckets set up throughout to donate to the Forest Ridge Holsteins farm to recover from the fire.

In talking about the donations, Ries says, “I think just in general, the agricultural community helps each other out from crops and planting and harvesting, and things happen all the time. You’re brought up to help your neighbor.”

Breakfast on the Farm events throughout Northeast Wisconsin is held to educate the public on where their food comes from.