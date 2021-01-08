Fond du Lac Co. looks for independent healthcare workers who need COVID-19 vaccine

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac county provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccine efforts, and is looking to vaccinate independent healthcare workers.

According to a release, the COVID-19 vaccination program follows prioritization guidelines and recommendations that are set by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the WI State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC).

In anticipation of locally increased vaccine availability, Fond du Lac County Health Department is putting out a call to independent healthcare workers who need a COVID-19 vaccine and are not employed by a facility that can vaccinate them.

Currently, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is for those in Phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccination program. Distribution groups and timelines are subject to change.

“We’ve reached a point where we can begin vaccination clinics for additional frontline health care workers not affiliated with a healthcare system who play an important role in keeping our community healthy.” It is heartening to begin vaccinating more groups in our community who are in need of a vaccine,” says Kim Mueller, Health Officer.

