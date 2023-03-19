LAMARTINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody after a brief pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed into a power pole and fled into a nearby farm field.

A Facebook post by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies ran a vehicle’s registration that was driving westbound on WIS 23 near Henrich Road in the Town of Lamartine around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday.

It became known that the registered owner had an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Authorities say that as the deputy tried to make contact with the vehicle, it allegedly attempted to flee the area, leading to a roughly 6-mile pursuit.

After a short pursuit, law enforcement lost the suspect and ended the pursuit. During checks of the area, a deputy saw a low-hanging power line across WIS 26 near Olden Road.

It was learned that the cause of the downed power lines was due to the suspect vehicle. The vehicle had traveled off the road and into a ditch on Olden Road, hitting a power pole and disabling the vehicle.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Fond du Lac, reportedly fled the scene on foot. The Fond du Lac County deputy and a Rosendale police officer eventually found the suspect running in a farm field, north of where the crash took place, the release states.

Authorities were able to take the Fond du Lac man into custody without incident.

The suspect is currently on parole for forgery out of Waushara County and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on Felony Flee/Elude and Resisting an Officer charges along with several other traffic violations.

Both lanes on WIS 26 were shut down for about two hours while crews worked to remove the power lines from the roadway.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the:

Rosendale Police Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Rosendale First Responders and Fire Department

No additional details have been released.