Fond du Lac Co. re-enters Phase 1 of ‘Safe Restart’ plan

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County is re-entering Phase 1 of its Safe Restart plan after the county reported an upward trajectory of positive coronavirus cases.

In late June, the Fond du Lac County Health Department created guidelines to help the community reopen in phases.

The “Fond du Lac County Safe Restart” plan encourages all Fond du Lac County residents and business owners to take responsibility, work together, and support best practices to keep employees and the community safe, according to county health officials.

On June 22, the county entered Phase 1, which limits capacity within non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants, and organizations to 25%; encourages private indoor social gatherings to be limited to 10 people or less; and supports online education and remote work options.

By July 6, Fond du Lac County entered Phase 2 of the Safe Restart plan. In Phase 2, capacity in non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants, and organizations are limited to 50%; private indoor gatherings should be limited to 50 people or less; and continues to support online education and remote work options.

In order to move forward in the three phase plan, five gating criteria must at least be at yellow status for 14 days. The criteria includes cases, testing, care, personal protective equipment, and contact tracing.

As of August 24, the ‘cases’ indicator is in the red ‘of concern’ category in the Fond du Lac County Safe Restart plan. This means an upward trajectory of positive COVID-19 cases has been reported rather than a downward trajectory.

The ‘care’ indicator is yellow, otherwise known as ‘proceed with caution.’ The care category entails hospitals within Fond du Lac County having the ability to treat all patients requiring hospitalization without resorting to crisis standards.

Fond du Lac County’s benchmark criteria report is updated every Monday afternoon. DHS reports that, as of August 24, Fond du Lac County has 964 total positive cases of COVID-19 and nine virus-related deaths.

