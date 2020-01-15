Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff searching for driver after high-speed pursuit

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver that led officials on a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

Authorities say they observed a northbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 41 near Lost Arrow Road at 9:496 p.m.

The Sheriff’s deputy was unable to catch up to the vehicle and ended the pursuit due to the high rate of speed.

Officials say the vehicle was seen a short while later traveling southbound on Rolling Meadows Drive from CTH D again traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Sheriff deputy attempted to again stop the vehicle, but the driver increased speed and failed to stop. The vehicle continued north onto Hickory Street.

A tire deflation device was used, but was ineffective, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The chase was reportedly terminated near Hickory Street and Western Avenue after covering about three miles.

The Sheriff’s Office says they continue to search for the suspect.