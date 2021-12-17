Fond du Lac Co. Sheriffs add presence at local schools as “School Threat Challenge” spreads

FOND DU LAC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – As a TikTok challenge called “School Threat Challenge” spreads, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff will be adding law enforcement presence at schools across the county.

In a Facebook post, Fond du Lac County Sheriff Waldschmidt says that there is no specific threat that law enforcement is aware of in Fond du Lac County but they are working proactively to prevent something from happening.

Waldschmidt says that if you have children, encourage them to notify a teacher, school resource officer or other staff members of anything threatening or a dangerous comment is made by a student. He goes on to say that each school has a crisis plan in place to notify parents of an event.

On Thursday, officials in Dodge County released a similar statement saying steps are being taken to mitigate any risk to children and in the following days.

Earlier this week Green Bay’s Preble High School fell victim to threatening social media messages. The threats started rolling in on Sunday when police were first made aware of a threatening Instagram post which was later revealed to have been made by two students (aged 16 and 15) who told police they posted the threats because they thought it was funny and wanted to see what people’s reactions would be. The two teens were taken to Brown County Secure Detention.

Less than two days later, a 14-year-old teen was taken into custody for posting a threat to the school on Snapchat.

Shortly after, on Wednesday night, a third threat targeting Preble High School was posted to Instagram and resulted in a 16-year-old teen being taken into custody.