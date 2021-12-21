Fond du Lac Co. Sheriffs investigating burglary, asking for information from community

FOND DU LAC Co., Wis. (WFRV)- Local Law Enforcement is asking the community for help in locating a suspect involved in an attempted burglary investigation.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Monday, December 20, in the Township of Byron.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department shared on its Facebook page details explaining the incident that occurred in Byron.

The Sheriff’s Departments were informed of a person on County Highway F near Byron that says a man broke the back door of her house, entered the home, and then ran once he learned she was home. The citizen says the burglar drove off in a red Chrysler 200, heading East. FDLCS soon spotted the car and began pursuing them.

Once on pursuit, the car then began heading north to County Highway V, to US HWY 151. Once there it crossed the highway into oncoming traffic, which caused the pursuit to end. Deputies then alerted Calumet County of the individual and his car, which was spotted at a gas station in Stockbridge.

The suspect’s car was discovered later, abandoned, in the Calumet County area. While Deputies were canvassing the area where the car was located, another potential victim was identified. The person told Law Enforcement that a man in the same car pulling into their driveway, knocked on the door, and when the resident answered he claimed he was asking for directions.

The photos below were provided by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department and the car is believed to belong to the suspect.

Courtesy of Fond du Lac Sheriff Department



If you or anyone you know has relevant information or possible footage that could be beneficial to this investigation, the Fond du Lac County Sheriffs urge you to contact them either at (920) 929-3384 or at (920) 929-3380.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new information becomes available.