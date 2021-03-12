Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on the location of a stolen trailer.

According to a release, a Silver 2017 Neo 6×12 V-nose single axle enclosed trailer was stolen from the outside lot of Fond du Lac Storage in Van Dyne sometime between March 6 and March 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Deputies say the trailer has aluminum wheels, All Castle business stickers on the back and both sides, and had been locked with a padlock.

Items in the trailer are a token change machine, a moving dolly, and straps with an E track on the inside.

Deputies say the VIN number is 548NA1618H1312098.

Anyone with information or similar thefts are told to contact Detective Murphy and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3380 or ryan.murphy@fdlco.wi.gov.