Fond du Lac Co. tornado siren fails to sound, calls into question safety of residents

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – As severe thunderstorms and strong winds ravaged several Wisconsin counties on Wednesday night, one Northeastern Wisconsin county made an alarming discovery that could have jeopardized the lives of thousands of Wisconsinites.

According to Fond du Lac County, during the storm, the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings which reportedly failed to activate the outdoor warning sirens causing deep concern for the safety of residents.

“The safety of all Fond du Lac County residents is vitally important especially during severe weather. Communications and Emergency Management Director Bobbi Hicken is aware of the failure of the sirens to activate and is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue,” wrote Fond du Lac County’s Director of Administration, Erin Gerred.

The storm, which hit hard in Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Green Lake, and Fond du Lac counties, left tens of thousands of residents without power across Wisconsin. According to Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), at 5: 33 a.m., 21,781 customers were affected due to the power outages with the biggest outage occurring in Wausau with 6,638 customers being affected.

Since then, crews report having made substantial progress in restoring power to customers across Wisconsin. As of 4: 44 p.m., 12,317 total Wisconsin residents were still experiencing power outages.

“Our crews continue to come across extensive damage, including multiple broken utility poles, numerous downed trees and downed power lines as they have worked as safely and as quickly as possible. We have also brought in more outside utility crews to help us repair the outages,” wrote WPS.