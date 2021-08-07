Fond du Lac Co. does not sound warning sirens test due to weather

FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County announced it did not activate the outdoor warning sirens test scheduled for Saturday due to the impending storms.

According to the Fond du Lac County Emergency Management Director Bobbi Hicken, due to the line of storms that are approaching Fond du Lac County, the county did not activate the outdoor warning sirens for the Saturday noon test.

In late July, Fond du Lac County reported that its tornado warnings failed to sound during a severe storm that produced at least four tornados across Wisconsin.

Since then, Fond du Lac County shared that it has altered its alarm system stating that sirens activated by Fond du Lac County, including those in the City of Fond du Lac, will be activated manually for tornado warnings issued anywhere in Fond du Lac County.

