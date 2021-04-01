Fond du Lac community comes together to support families of canoeists – and how you can help

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The scene was somber when the Fond du Lac officers broke the news that they located the second victim of the Monday night canoeing in Lake Winnebago.

Around 5pm the Sheriff’s Office sent a press release that stated “Although bittersweet, we hope that successfully locating both victims of this tragedy will offer the opportunity for proper burial and help provide closure for family and friends.”

In the face of this terrible tragedy the Fond du Lac community is coming together to support each other in any way they can.

Ginger Hoover, the Secretary, of the NFDL Touchdown Club said, “When the incident had happened we decided you know how can we help and we decided to make this fundraiser part of being able to help the families.”

The Hoover’s tell Local Five they were originally doing this fundraiser as a way to raise money for the North Fond du Lac Football Team but decided to split the proceeds with the families when they heard the news.

“Both of the boys are from out here and from what I understand they were both on football when they went out here so that kinda touches home,” said Hoover.

Ginger and her husband said they couldn’t just sit and watch the search and not do something.

“He was wondering how he could go out there and help at that point in time,” said Hoover. “Just I can’t imagine what the families are going through.

Anyone interested in purchasing flowers from the NFDL Touchdown Club can visit their Facebook Page.