FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac residents should expect to experience traffic impacts along Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac starting Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), on June 6, crews will begin construction on WIS 23 and County VV (Pioneer Road) intersection.

WisDOT officials explain their goal is to improve safety at the intersection of US 45/WIS 23 and County VV (Pioneer Road) by reducing conflict points.

Crews plan to achieve this goal by constructing slotted, left-turn lanes along US 45/WIS 23, as well as a dedicated right-turn lane along westbound US 45/WIS 23.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-August 2022. Officials confirm that WIS 23 will remain open to traffic except for a maximum three-day closure in July.

More information surrounding project dates and traffic impacts can be found below.

Traffic impacts