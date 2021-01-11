Fond du Lac construction worker electrocuted, no injuries reported

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue (FDLFR) treated a construction worker who was electrocuted while holding onto a pole.

According to authorities, on Jan. 11 around 8:15 a.m., FDLFR responded to a report of a construction worker who was electrocuted. FDLFR treated a male who had been holding on to a pole that came in contact with a primary electrical line.

According to a release, the patient refused to go to be transported to the hospital.

Alliant Energy and City Building Inspector called to the scene.