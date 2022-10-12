FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether you call it cornhole, bag toss, or tailgate toss, the game of throwing a corn- or resin-filled bag at a board with a hole in the top has been around for a long while.

Race to 21, a cornhole club in Fond du Lac, ran their league that brings about 30 to 80 participants to Korneli’s on the Avenue.

Local 5 News was able to catch up with Patrick Hanke, a volunteer with the Race to 21 cornhole club, to talk about what the group does and how joining the league is a great experience.

“We’ve got three brackets,” explained Hanke. “We’ve got a backyard social division, an intermediate, which is the next level up, and then we have a competitive division for the ones that can shoot around nine points per round.”

Race to 21 officials tries their best to match you and your partner up with other people around similar skill levels to make it fair and fun for all participating.

Hanke says the brackets are set up in double elimination format, giving those with a bad game a second chance at redemption.

“You don’t need a partner to play,” added Hanke. “We do four rounders and after the four rounders we have an app that determines who your partner is according to how good you shoot.”

Race to 21 Cornhole Club in Fond du Lac

For example, the app will take one of the top-scoring participants and match them up with someone halfway down the list of those playing.

“It’s $10 to play for the intermediate and social backyard division and then $20 for the competitive division, trying to distinguish the three brackets,” stated Hanke. “If people are good, they should be up in the higher bracket and go for the bigger payout.”

Race to 21 used to cater to the competitive division, but with the addition of the backyard and intermediate division, Hanke says it’s been a real pleasure to see more and more people come out and play.

“We’ve got families over here in the backyard division and we’re getting children involved in our sport that anybody can play,” explained Hanke. “Our oldest players that come are 80 years old and our youngest players are about 12 years old. It’s really cool to get the kids into something rather than their phones or things on the internet.”

Race to 21 is always looking for more people to join their cornhole club and as previously stated, all ages are welcome to attend.

Doors open at Korneli’s on the Avenue at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays with practice starting around 5:00 before the tournaments commence at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about Race to 21, you can visit the group’s Facebook page here.