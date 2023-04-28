FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to move over and slow down after dashcam footage showed a semi-truck rear-ending a vehicle.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on April 12 deputies were investigating the scene of a crash on USH 151 south of CTH AS. Squad cars had their lights on and were parked on the shoulder.

Traffic was traveling in the left lane, but authorities say a semi-tractor trailer unit drove into the emergency scene at a rate of speed higher than the other traffic. This caused the semi to rear-end a car.

Officials say the people inside the vehicle were injured and sent to a hospital. The deputies or people involved in the initial crash were not impacted by the semi-truck crash.

The following statement was posted on the department’s Facebook page:

When you approach an emergency vehicle, move over if you can. If you cannot, please slow down until you safely pass the scene. End all distractions like phone calls or adjusting the radio. Pay close attention to traffic and the roadway in front of you, as there may be debris, crashed vehicles, or emergency workers on the roadway, and traffic ahead may be slowing or maneuvering around obstacles. It is a natural reaction to want to look at the emergency scene, but taking your eyes off the road in front of you can result in a crash like this. The driver of the semi was appropriately cited for causing this crash. Deputies and emergency crews work to clear scenes like this as quickly as possible, but please pay extra close attention when traveling through a scene to keep everyone safe. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Local 5 will update this story.= if more information is released.