FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newest K9 of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made its first large drug bust, leading deputies to seize one pound each of cocaine and marijuana.

In a Facebook post, deputies say that the incident began with a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Hickory Street after a vehicle quickly exited I-41 around 7 p.m. on January 4.

Authorities stated that during the stop, a deputy deployed his K9 for an open-air sniff and gave a positive alert for illegal drugs. The vehicle was occupied by a 30-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Wisconsin Rapids.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found roughly one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana.

According to the release, as deputies told the man to place his hand behind his back so that he could be placed in handcuffs, he allegedly became ‘extremely agitated’ and pulled away from the deputies as they attempted to grab his arm.

As a result, the deputy retrieved his K-9 from the squad car again and instructed the man to place his hands behind his back. After seeing the K9, the man became cooperative and placed his hands behind his back where he was taken into custody without further incident.

[The K9’s] mere presence persuaded a resistive suspect to comply with verbal commands instead of fighting deputies. Great work, Rip and deputies! Sheriff Waldschmidt, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the two people are both being charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (>40 grams), Possession with Intent to Distribute THC (200-1000 grams), and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

The man, who is currently on probation for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of THC with Intent to Distribute from prior convictions, was also charged with one count of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and was placed on a probation hold.

No further information was released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.