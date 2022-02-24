FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a recent string of vehicle break-ins, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any video footage of ‘suspicious’ activity or attempted break-ins.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a recent string of vehicle break-ins. The break-ins have mostly happened in the northeast part of Fond du Lac County around the Mt. Calvary area.

All of the incidents have reportedly happened during the nighttime.

Anyone with information or video footage of suspicious activity/attempted break-ins is asked to call 920-929-3390.

There was no information on the exact number of break-ins in the area. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.