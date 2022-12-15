FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim and is seeking the public’s assistance.

Detectives are asking any resident or business that has video footage of vehicle traffic and who falls within the boundaries of the picture below of the attached map to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

“If it’s visible on the map, it’s in the area we’re looking for footage,” said deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are looking for footage from December 6, 4-7 p.m., and December 9, 5-9 p.m.

It is reported that the child and the suspect know each other, and this is not a random act.

Anyone with footage is asked to contact Detective Michelle Fink at 920-929-3384 or michelle.fink@fdlco.wi.gov