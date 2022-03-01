FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to identify a vehicle and driver that reportedly refused to stop for the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon, authorities tried to pull over a vehicle for a speeding violation. The vehicle reportedly refused to stop.

Authorities say that the pursuit was eventually terminated. The vehicle is described as a gray sedan, which could be a Honda Civic. There is a white garbage bag that covers the rear driver’s side window. A black male was reportedly the driver at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, driver or the incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.

No additional details were provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.