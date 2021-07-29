UPDATE: Passengers were on their way to EAA from Indiana, mechanical issue caused crash

THURSDAY 7/29/2021 1:29 p.m.

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A plane was making its way to EAA from Indiana before it suffered some mechanical issue causing the pilot to try to land in a field.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, four people were on the plane. The field was reportedly wet which caused the plane to flip.

No serious injuries are reported.

The four people on the plane were:

40-year-old man from Indiana & and his 11-year-old daughter

Two male family friends in ther 20’s

The 40-year-old was the pilot and he suffered a cut to the head, but signed a release to not go with the ambulance.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will handle the investigation.



