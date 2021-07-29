FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Passengers were on their way to EAA from Indiana, mechanical issue caused crash

THURSDAY 7/29/2021 1:29 p.m.

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A plane was making its way to EAA from Indiana before it suffered some mechanical issue causing the pilot to try to land in a field.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, four people were on the plane. The field was reportedly wet which caused the plane to flip.

No serious injuries are reported.

The four people on the plane were:

  • 40-year-old man from Indiana & and his 11-year-old daughter
  • Two male family friends in ther 20’s

The 40-year-old was the pilot and he suffered a cut to the head, but signed a release to not go with the ambulance.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will handle the investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

UPDATE: Four people inside plane that crashed in Ripon

THURSDAY 7/29/2021 1:20 p.m.

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people were inside a plane that crashed in Fond du Lac County.

According to a witness, there were four people inside the plane. None were seriously injured.

There was no further information provided.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Plane crash in Ripon

THURSDAY 7/29/2021 12:43 p.m.

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a plane has crashed in Ripon.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office tells Local 5 that a plane crash happened in Ripon.

There was no further information regarding the incident. Local 5 has a reporter on the scene in the area of County Road E and Locust Road in Ripon.

Ripon was hit hard by severe weather, and the city asked residents to be ‘cautious’ with their water.

This is a developing story, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

