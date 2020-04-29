1  of  2
Fond du Lac County Sheriff searching for driver following high-speed chase

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a driver following a high speed chase Tuesday night.

Authorities say a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation just after 11:20 p.m. on I-41 in Byron. The vehicle reportedly failed to stop and lead the deputy on a high speed chase off of I-41 and onto Highway 49 into Dodge County.

The driver continued westbound on Highway 49 through Brownsville. The deputy had gotten the vehicle information and, due to other environmental factors, ended the chase near Centerline Road in Dodge County.

Now, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is looking to for the driver, adding that they are facing charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and numerous traffic forfeiture.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

