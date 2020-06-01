Fond du Lac County Sheriff speaks with protesters: ‘We appreciate and hear your voices’

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Protestors that took to the streets of Fond du Lac Sunday in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week were joined by County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

In a video shared with WFRV Local 5 by Sarah Lemke, Sheriff Waldschmidt can be seen standing amongst a crowd of individuals.

Sheriff Waldschmidt can be heard telling the crowd, “The narrative that comes out of Fond du Lac is going to be the narrative that you all want to drive home today.” He goes on to say that that narrative won’t be burning cars and looted buildings.

“The pictures today, the message today that comes out of Fond du Lac is what we wanted it to be,” he adds. The Sheriff explains that when he heard about the protest set to take place, he notified his deputies via email. He says that he informed them that closing the roads could happen to allow protesters to have their voices be heard.

“Most of the uniforms you see here walking today – they’re not working,” Sheriff Waldschmidt said. “They came in uniform on their off time.” The crowd can then be seen and heard cheering in the video.

“We appreciate and hear your voices and we will continue to work with you like we have for a long long time here,” the Sheriff concluded.

In another video, a man identified as Antonio expresses his gratitude for local law enforcement to the crowd, saying, “I commend all the law enforcement, the local law enforcement.” The crowd again could be seen and heard cheering.

Antonio informed the crowd that Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb and Sheriff Waldschmidt were among them for the protest, as well as a number of individual officers and deputies.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith spoke with protesters on Sunday during a peaceful protest moving through downtown Green Bay. The City of Appleton also saw peaceful protests over the weekend.

