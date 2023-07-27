Fond du Lac County Sheriff tells drivers to ‘take it easy’ along I-41 after seeing 100+ mph speeds

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder about speeding on its Facebook page.

The reminder comes as EAA is underway and traffic has increased along I-41. The post showed a driver that was caught going 105 mph.

EAA is happening in Oshkosh and draws in visitors from all over the world.

If you’re headed to EAA, or any destination along the I41 corridor for that matter, take it easy. 105 mph is not a legal or reasonable speed out there. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

There was no information on if the driver was given a citation or arrested. No additional details were provided.