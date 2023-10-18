FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has provided another major update on the canine that was shot over the weekend during a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said via Facebook that after another day of solid progress, the canine was able to blow both feeding and oxygen tubes out of his nostrils on his own.

Additionally, IV lines were removed, and the canine is now taking his medicine orally and eating regular dog food again, giving him the opportunity to spend the night to try and sleep in the same hospital room as his handler tonight.

“Things are definitely on the right track, and although he’s got a long way to go yet, he’s made huge progress this week,” added Waldschmidt.

Going forward, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they’ll continue providing updates when the canine achieves other major milestones in his recovery.

“We can’t thank you all enough for the continued support this community (and far beyond) has shown our deputies and, of course, our canine,” concluded Waldschmidt.