FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – During an early Saturday morning disturbance call in Fond du Lac, a Sheriff’s Office canine and a male subject were both shot during an officer-involved critical incident, seriously injuring the canine and killing the subject.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident that began just before 6 a.m. on October 14 in Fond du Lac.

Both officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance involving weapons on the 500 block of Drury Place.

When authorities arrived, they encountered a man inside a vehicle, and shortly after, gunfire was reportedly exchanged between a deputy and the male subject. First aid was subsequently rendered to the man, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the incident, a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office K9 was shot and ‘seriously wounded.’ It was not noted in the release when exactly the K9 was shot or how the incident transpired.

Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fond du Lac Police Department officers after this morning’s critical incident. We appreciate the continued thoughts and prayers. I am pleased to report that our K9 remains in serious but stable condition this afternoon. He received life-saving treatment from deputies and officers at the scene and during transport, and as well as from the surgical team who operated on him upon arrival at the veterinary hospital. Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

No other injuries occurred during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Deputy was equipped with body-worn and squad cameras. The involved Deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy. DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. Wisconsin DOJ

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.