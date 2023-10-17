FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac K9 that was seriously injured after a deputy-involved shooting over the weekend is up and walking.

An update on Facebook from Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt shows the K9 moving around with assistance, but his eyes are right on his favorite toy, the tennis ball.

“The goal today was to get him to sit up,” said Waldschmidt. “He had other plans. He stood up and said, ‘Out of my way, I’m going for a walk to get my tennis ball!'”

Waldschmidt continued in the Facebook update to say he and the entire Sheriff’s Office is elated to see the progress the K9 is showing.

“He’s feeling your encouragement and prayers,” added Waldschmidt. “We are truly humbled by the support of this community and far beyond, and his care team continues to work very hard on his recovery.”

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will continue to track the K9’s progress as it works hard day in and day out to get back to 100% strength. Keep fighting!