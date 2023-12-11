FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man and a 19-year-old Fond du Lac woman were arrested Friday night after leading officials on a 14-mile pursuit.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 5:00 p.m. on 4th Stree near Main Street after the registration showed the owner of the stopped vehicle body-only statewide warrant.

Officials say the driver fled from the traffic stop and at 5:08 p.m., a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office found the suspect vehicle driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on Martin Avenue near 11th Street.

After a failed attempt at a second traffic stop, the suspect went south on Martin Avenue before turning onto Highway 151 and merging onto I-41 North.

Deputies say the suspect continued traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed as a Fond du Lac officer unsuccessfully attempted to deploy a tire deflation device.

The pursuit continued on I-41 until it was called off due to safety concerns as traffic had become too heavy. Moments after calling off the pursuit, the vehicle began slowing down and two suspects bailed from it as the vehicle continued rolling off the shoulder of the road and into a marsh area.

Fond du Lac County deputies, along with Fond du Lac officers and troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, set up a perimeter and began to track the suspects with K9 Rip and K9 Jesus.

Both suspects, the 21-year-old driver, and a 19-year-old Fond du Lac woman, were found and taken into custody without further incident. The driver was revealed to be out on bail for domestic-related charges through Fond du Lac County with bond conditions of having no contact with the passenger.

Authorities say the driver was then booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:

Two counts of Felony Operator Flee/Edue an Officer

First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Second Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Threats to Law Enforcement

The driver is also being held on the previously mentioned warrant and was issued several traffic tickets following the pursuit. Meanwhile, the passenger was released with charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer being referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say both suspects were evaluated for possible injuries from the incident with the passenger suffering minor injuries after exiting the moving vehicle. Two civilian vehicles were reportedly damaged by a tire deflation device.

No other information on the incident is available.