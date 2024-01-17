WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Illinois was taken into custody following an hourslong incident in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on January 16 around 8:15 a.m., it responded to a residence in the town of West Bend at the request of the West Bend Police Department. Officials say that the department was actively investigating a violation of a temporary restraining order.

The violation allegedly included pointing and placing the barrel of a handgun directly onto a victim. The suspect, identified as a 41-year-old man from Illinois reportedly fled to the home of his 76-year-old mother in West Bend.

The suspect vehicle was reportedly found at the mother’s home. Officials say that due to the recent alleged use of a firearm and possible hostage situation, tactical units were sent to the area.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly asked the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office to respond with their armored rescue vehicle as the incident developed.

Around 3:30 p.m. the suspect reportedly voluntarily left the home and was safely taken into custody. Investigators learned that the mother was not held against her will and will not face any charges.

The release also said that the heavy police presence was due to the nature of the incident, but also compounded by the need to rotate operators from exposure to the cold temperatures.

No additional information was provided.