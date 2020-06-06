Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for 15-year-old Haiyden St. Clair

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 15-year-old Haiyden St. Clair.

Officials say Haiyden’s brother last saw him on June 4 at around 10 p.m. before their father left for work.

Deputies say Haiyden had recently reached out to his biological mother, 35-year-old Starr St. Clair who is reported to not have custody rights over Haiyden.

A sibling of Haiyden told law enforcement they had found Haiyden’s back-pack full of clothes in the barn but didn’t say anything until Haiyden went missing.

Starr is said to have known alcohol and other substance abuse addictions.

According to authorities, Starr has previously had Haiyden at a known heroin house abusing substances and when family of Haiyden tried to get him out of the residence, Starr refused unless they gave her $100.

Deputies say Starr does not have custody of her other five children because of her substance abuse addiction and does not have a job, vehicle, or a known residence.

Starr has ties to Illinois and officials believe she may have taken Haiyden across state lines.

Haiyden was last seen on Liner Road in Brandon Wisconsin and is said to be a 5’11 white teen with blue eyes and long brown hair that is shaved on both sides.

If you see or have any information on Haiyden St. Claire or Starr St. Claire contact the Fond du Lac’s Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390 or email Deputy Andrea Dowland at andrea.dowland@fdlco.wi.gov.