FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old Fond du Lac County woman has been convicted of several charges, including 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide for fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020.

On Friday, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Carla M. Czysz-Endeward was convicted of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide as a Party to a Crime, four counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and several other charges for four fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Ripon.

She faces over 40 years in prison and is currently being held at the Taycheedah Correctional Facility.

District Attorney Toney stated “Fentanyl is a scourge in our society and has become a leading cause of death for young people, with a devastating impact in our communities that destroys families. These verdicts won’t heal the wounds of those impacted but will help protect our community while bringing a small measure of justice for the friends and family of Scott Endeward. The jury convicted the defendant for assisting in the setting up of drug deals, through phone calls, and allowing others to use drugs and overdose in her residence. We will continue to aggressively prosecute those that pedal poison in our community and those that aid them.”

Ripon Police Chief William Wallner stated “I want to thank the staff and investigators of our department in their dedication in this case. Their hard work and willingness to pursue this case shows the incredible staff that serves this community. We will continue to take cases like this very seriously and investigate them to provide some hope of closure to the family.”

This case was prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney, ADA Tessa Button, and Public Service Special Prosecutor Attorney John Adams.