AUBURN, Wis. (WFRV) – One woman is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in Fond Du Lac County.

According to a release, The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Kewaskum Fire Department and Ambulance, responded to a call on Sunday around 4 p.m. for a reported crash.

Authorities say the crash happened just north of Earl Court on County Road S in Auburn and involved only one vehicle. A vehicle had reportedly left the roadway and driven through a ditch before hitting the culvert on Earl Court.

Officials say a 68-year-old Campbellsport woman was driving the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries before being flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Authorities mentioned that the woman died from her injuries at the Milwaukee hospital.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says driving while impaired and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

No other information was released. Local five will update this story as more details are provided.