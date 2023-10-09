FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old Fond du Lac County woman received a substantial prison sentence for her role in the fentanyl drug death of her husband and three other overdoses that did not result in death.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Carla M. Czysz-Endeward was sentenced by Judge Douglas Edelstein to 11.5 years in prison, followed by 16 years of extended supervision, totaling a 27.5-year bifurcated term.

Czysz-Endeward was convicted of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide as a Party to a Crime, four counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and several other charges for fentanyl-related overdoses in Ripon. Czysz-Endeward’s husband, Scott, was the only fatal overdose.

“Fentanyl is a scourge on our society that is destroying lives and forcing parents to bury their children,” said District Attorney Toney. “This is another life lost that nearly resulted in a second death. Our criminal justice system must act to hold those accountable that peddle poison in our communities and deter others from allowing drugs to flow freely in our communities. The Ripon Police Department was dedicated in their investigation to find justice for the victims and accountability to the defendant. I hope this sentence helps others find treatment and deters others from going down the path of addiction.”

The City of Ripon Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and MOCIC.