‘Fond du Lac County Worker Relocation Incentive Program’ launches on September 1st

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Envision Greater Fond du Lac created the first-ever ‘Worker Relocation Incentive Program’ in the state to help draw additional labor to the county.

Sadie Parafiniuk, the President and CEO of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, said, “Up to $7,500 that an employer can offer to an employee to relocate and work in Fond du Lac County. And then after one year of working and living in Fond du Lac County, the employer can get reimbursed.”

Businesses like Grande Cheese said that without additional labor they won’t have enough workers to meet their buyer’s demands, breaking the supply chain.

“We serve the independent pizzeria industry and if we can’t make cheese they can’t make pizza, we’ll there’s nothing worse than not being able to get a pizza. So for us having enough workers to help us make our great product is critical,” Rick Froh, the COO of Grande Cheese Company.

And school districts in the county think this program could not only benefit their staff but their tax base too.

Aaron Sadoff, the Superintendent of North Fond du Lac School District said, “So not only this, being this bonus to get people to come here and this relocation but also when they relocate if we can continue to get our schools better and better it’s another thing to get them here.”

Applications for the program are now officially live online. You can find more information here.