FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Cardinals will have a brand new ‘nest’ for its football team to call home, and it’s made of turf.

The Fond du Lac School District shared that the Board of Education committed up to $5.3 million to the construction of a new football stadium.

Photo credit: Fond du Lac School District

The money will be allocated from the District’s fund balance to the construction of the new field.

‘Fondy Field’ will feature an artificial turf field at Fond du Lac High School and is set to be complete by August 2023.