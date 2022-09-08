FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Cardinals will have a brand new ‘nest’ for its football team to call home, and it’s made of turf.

The Fond du Lac School District shared that the Board of Education committed up to $5.3 million to the construction of a new football stadium.

  • Fond du Lac new Football Stadium
    Photo credit: Fond du Lac School District
  • Fond du Lac new Football Stadium
    Photo credit: Fond du Lac School District
  • Fond du Lac new Football Stadium
    Photo credit: Fond du Lac School District
  • Fond du Lac new Football Stadium
    Photo credit: Fond du Lac School District
  • Fond du Lac new Football Stadium
    Photo credit: Fond du Lac School District

The money will be allocated from the District’s fund balance to the construction of the new field.

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

‘Fondy Field’ will feature an artificial turf field at Fond du Lac High School and is set to be complete by August 2023.