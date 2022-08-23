FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests.

According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a driver traveling into oncoming traffic for several miles two different times on a four-lane highway. Deputies said they stopped chasing them in Waupun due to safety concerns, but around 10 minutes later received additional 911 calls about the vehicle still driving recklessly.

They explained the office was able to find the suspect who again tried to get away from deputies. In the end, the office reports the suspect crashed, ran, was taken into custody, and found to be out on bail for a previous offense.

A 26-year-old man from Oshkosh was taken into custody and sent to SSM St. Agnes to be medically evaluated before being transported to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Deputies explained, “[he] will be facing numerous charges ranging from traffic offenses, recklessly endangering safety, eluding, and bail jumping.”

In addition, the office reported the person is suspected of being under the influence of an illegal drug when they were apprehended.

Another chase happened on August 20 when the Fond du Lac Communication Center heard about a stolen vehicle around 7:30 p.m. A deputy found the vehicle on HWY 41 southbound near CTH N in the Township of Eldorado and tried to get behind it but the vehicle increased in speed and a chase started.

General Motor Company, GMC, was tracking the vehicle and was able to remotely turn on the stolen vehicle’s hazard lights and disengage the accelerator pedal. Deputies said the vehicle rolled to a stop and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

A 39-year-old man from Seymour is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of fleeing/eluding and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Drunk drivers

Two drunk drivers were arrested mid-Sunday morning on Interstate 41, reported the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. The first one was stopped on I-41 near CTH B.

“While deputies were finishing the first OWI arrest on the side of the interstate, another motorist drove past the scene and endangered the lives of the deputies on the side of the highway when the driver chose to not move over or slow down,” the post stated.

Local deputies stopped the vehicle in the area of Military Road and said they found the driver was also ‘under the influence.’

A 29-year-old from Texas and a 52-year-old from Pardeeville were arrested.

Deadly crash

On August 21, the Fond du Lac sheriff’s Office reports getting a call around 2:30 a.m. about a crash on County Rd. WH, west of County Rd. W, in the Marshfield Township of Fond du Lac County.

Deputies said the initial investigation showed a truck was driving on County Rd. W when it failed to curve with the road and entered a ditch. The truck traveled across County Rd. WH, and landed on the north side of the road.

According to the post, the truck flipped several times and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Responders explained the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and identified the driver as a 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area. He died at the scene.

Alcohol, speed, and the lack of a seatbelt are contributing factors to the crash, pointed out investigators.