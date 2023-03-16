FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac are providing a warning to parents following a recent arrest where deputies seized numerous drugs that were disguised as candy.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop shortly after 4 a.m. on March 12 for a registration violation.

Deputies say they recognized the registered owner of the vehicle that was traveling on I-41 was still in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail after drugs were recently seized from their home following a search warrant.

The driver was eventually stopped on South Military Road a short time after exiting I-41. During the traffic stop, the driver, a 36-year-old Fond du Lac woman was allegedly refusing commands.

While outside of the vehicle, the woman reportedly attempted to get back into the car and also allegedly resisted the deputy’s efforts to handcuff her. After being placed under arrest for resisting/obstructing, a K9 was brought in to conduct an open-air sniff and gave a positive alert.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

According to the release, a probable cause search of the vehicle yielded two electronic scales, suspected marijuana, three psilocybin mushroom chocolate bars, and 50 suspected methamphetamine pills.

Deputies say the pills were different shapes and designs that resembled ecstasy pills but after multiple field tests, the pills reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine, not MDMA.

The 36-year-old woman was out on bail for possession of cocaine, possession of THC (both as a repeat offender), and possession of an electric weapon.

She was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail for:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of Psilocybin,

Possession of THC Repeat Offender

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Felony Bail Jumping

Both of these drugs are produced to look similar in color and packaging to candy that is typically targeted to be sold to youth, however, these drugs could be harmful or even fatal to a child who consumed them. This is yet another example of why we remain committed to detecting and removing these drugs from our community. Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

No further information was provided.