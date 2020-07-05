Fond du Lac dumpster fire causes damage, no injuries

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Fond du Lac Fire Authorities are investigating a Sunday morning dumpster fire that caused major damage.
The fire was first reported at 12:20 a.m at the Fond du Lac Townhomes at 195 S. Brooke Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a dumpster and an attached shelter on fire in the parking lot. Crews worked quickly to put the fire out. Damage was also reported to a nearby Apartment building. No one was reportedly hurt in this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.