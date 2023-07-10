FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A dumpster fire in Fond du Lac on Friday spread to and damaged part of what appears to be a vacated business.

In a release, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says it responded to a reported dumpster fire on 227 South Main Street at around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the dumpster was found behind the building formerly known as Sippel’s Barber Shop and flames had already spread to the building before their arrival.

Crews say they quickly brought the fire under control, however, the vacant building suffered significant damage.

The Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says no one was hurt in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were made available. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.