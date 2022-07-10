FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s no secret that reptiles, specifically snakes, aren’t typically regarded as being the most cuddly and warm creatures. In fact, Healthline reports that out of all of the reptiles, fear of snakes is the most common with about 2 to 3 percent of people meeting the clinical criteria for a phobia of snakes.

However, one local expo is breaking that stigma and teaching the community why these creatures are wonderful in their own way.

The Scaled Up Reptile Expo was held at the Fond du Lac Fairgrounds on Sunday and featured dozens of unique and interesting reptiles.

Attendees at the event got to learn more about these creatures while also interacting with 1000s of snakes, lizards, frogs, tortoises, turtles, and tarantulas.

“The number one goal in my opinion is definitely education and outreach. It’s very important because you know a lot of people don’t really like reptiles or they’ll think they’re out to get ya. We’re kinda here to change that opinion. The other aspect is to offer a good spot for people looking to add a new pet,” shared Dylan Conitzer, Scaled Up Expo coordinator.

Additionally, organizers shared that these types of expos help highlight the breeders and showcase some of their best practices for caring for these reptiles.