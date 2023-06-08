FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A $1,000,000 Powerball winning ticket was recently sold at a Fond du Lac Festival Foods and the owner of the winning ticket has yet to claim the purse, officials say.

According to a Wisconsin Lottery press release, the $1 million ticket was sold at the Festival Foods on East Johnson Street with the winning numbers of 2-31-45-46-49 but not the Powerball (20) for the June 5 drawing.

“We could not be happier,” said a Festival Foods Associate Manager.

This is not the first time a $1 million ticket was sold at Festival Foods, a $1 million winning scratch ticket was sold in 2020. Winning scratch and lotto tickets of $30,000 and $10,000 have also been sold by Festival Foods in the past five years.

The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the June 7 drawing is $285 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available here.