Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue demonstrate unpredictability of fires under current weather conditions

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire Departments across the state are concerned about the increased risk of brush fires during this time of year.

One local fire department is now doing what they can to show residents just how quickly these fires can spread and get out of hand.

The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue held public safety training on Monday demonstrating how the high winds can make fires very unpredictable and challenging for even the most seasoned professionals.

“People that have any type of outside fire, whether that’s a fire pit, whether it’s some other outside fire, they really need to refrain from it till things green up and we get some rain- We’re going to need a lot of rain,” shares Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, Chief Peter O’Leary.

Chief O’Leary adds that garden hoses are no match for fires in these conditions and so the key is to prevent the fires from happening in the first place.