Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue host media day

Fond du Lac, Wisc. – Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue held a special media day on Thursday, June 27th to allow area reporters the opportunity to walk in their boots for a day.

The event consisted of three different stations including a fire demonstration with full gear and breathing apparatus, an extrication drill incorporating the use of automobile rescue tools and a rope rescue scenario that fire fighters use to save victims from confined spaces and collapsed buildings.

“In our training and giving back to the communities we like to make sure that all the reporters that are covering these stories whether it’s in Fond du Lac or somewhere else in Northeastern Wisconsin are better equipped to understand what it is that firefighters do.” said fire chief Peter O’Leary.

The departments new Public Safety Training Facility will host an official ribbon cutting later this summer.