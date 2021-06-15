Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue investigate reports of a body part visible in the Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue and Police Department responded to reports of a body part in the Fond du lac River.

On Tuesday, June 15, a citizen report alerted FDLFR and FDLPD of a body part visible in the Fond du Lac River. The report places the alleged body part in the area of N. Lincoln Street, south of Johnson Street.

The citizen who made the report was down by the water cleaning the river from debris with a large magnet when they believed to have seen a human hand in the water.

Rescue crews conducted limited searches of the suggested area with negative results. Fond du Lac County Sheriff representatives were also on scene. It was then decided it would be more productive to conduct further searches of the water at daybreak.

The DNR will also be consulted on the investigation for the possible use of specialized sonar equipment.

No further information has been released at this time. Local Five will be following this story closely and update this story as new details emerge.